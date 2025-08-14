Washington County Invites You to Celebrate Pride

Emily Greene joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share what is happening at the 4th Annual Washington County Pride Celebration.

The group's annual event will include more activities and entertainment for children and families. As with previous events, the celebration will offer a fun, sober experience. There will be food, information, and resource booths, vendors, games, and live music.

The event is on Sunday, August 24, from 12-4 pm at the Riveredge Nature Center (4458 Cty Rd Y, Saukville, WI 53080).

For more information, call (262) 338-1161 or visit Wash. Co. Pride