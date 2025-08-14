Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Washington County Invites You to Celebrate Pride

Youth and Family Project
Washington County Invites You to Celebrate Pride
Posted
and last updated

Emily Greene joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share what is happening at the 4th Annual Washington County Pride Celebration.

The group's annual event will include more activities and entertainment for children and families. As with previous events, the celebration will offer a fun, sober experience. There will be food, information, and resource booths, vendors, games, and live music.

The event is on Sunday, August 24, from 12-4 pm at the Riveredge Nature Center (4458 Cty Rd Y, Saukville, WI 53080).

For more information, call (262) 338-1161 or visit Wash. Co. Pride

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo