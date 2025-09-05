Wagfest is the Ultimate Day for You and Your Pup

Nicole Latus and Becca Kazda join us on The Morning Blend to discuss this year’s Wagfest.

Incorporated in 1964, Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS), this dedicated group of volunteers used a travel trailer to pick up stray animals and care for them in their homes.

This event helps raise money for Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) and offers an opportunity for animals and their people to come together as a community, to celebrate the bond between them. No canine companion? No problem! Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The event will have almost 30 different vendor booths to shop at, food trucks and food vendors, and many activities for people & pups.

Wagfest:

Saturday, September 6, from 11 am to 5 pm

Mitchell Park in Brookfield

For more information, visit WagFest