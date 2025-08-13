Visit This “Unforgettable” Show at Marcus Center

Singer and songwriter Terrell Edwards joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss his “Unforgettable” show in Milwaukee, and shares some fun stories!

Unforgettable, step back in time with a music-filled evening celebrating the greatest jazz and soul artists of all time. Having performed for audiences worldwide, Terrell Edwards brings his perfect blend of Sinatra and Motown to his hometown for one night.

$10 per ticket will be donated to The Bach Chamber Choir of Milwaukee, which is accompanying Terrell.

Unforgettable is on August 16, at 7:30 pm at the Marcus Center, Wilson Hall. For more information and tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit Unforgettable.

