Visit This Adult Campsite for Some Fun

Lisa Romella joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to invite everyone to a sleepaway camp for adults.

Whether you're into geeky things or are a geek who wants to do camp things, the LevelUp Geek Retreat has something for you! Campers are given fanny packs, bracelets, among other items when checking in. Camp activities include a high ropes course, rock wall, boating, archery, campfires, and hiking!

Tickets can be purchased at LevelUp Geek Retreat 2025

LevelUp Geek Retreat details:

Oct. 10-12, 2025

Camp Minikani,

875 Amy Belle Rd,

Hubertus, WI 53033

