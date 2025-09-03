Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Visit This Adult Campsite for Some Fun

LevelUp Geek Retreat
Visit This Adult Campsite for Some Fun
Posted
and last updated

Lisa Romella joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to invite everyone to a sleepaway camp for adults.

Whether you're into geeky things or are a geek who wants to do camp things, the LevelUp Geek Retreat has something for you! Campers are given fanny packs, bracelets, among other items when checking in. Camp activities include a high ropes course, rock wall, boating, archery, campfires, and hiking!

Tickets can be purchased at LevelUp Geek Retreat 2025

LevelUp Geek Retreat details:

Oct. 10-12, 2025

Camp Minikani,
875 Amy Belle Rd,
Hubertus, WI 53033

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo