Visit This Adult Campsite for Some Fun

Lisa Romella joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to invite everyone to a sleepaway camp for adults.
Whether you're into geeky things or are a geek who wants to do camp things, the LevelUp Geek Retreat has something for you! Campers are given fanny packs, bracelets, among other items when checking in. Camp activities include a high ropes course, rock wall, boating, archery, campfires, and hiking!
Tickets can be purchased at LevelUp Geek Retreat 2025
LevelUp Geek Retreat details:
Oct. 10-12, 2025
Camp Minikani,
875 Amy Belle Rd,
Hubertus, WI 53033