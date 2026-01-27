Visit The Green Jobs Career Fair at Havenwoods

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, along with local partner organizations and educational institutions, is hosting a Green Jobs Career Fair at Havenwoods State Forest on Saturday, January 31st from 10am – 2pm. Learn about the variety of careers in the environmental field, upcoming employment opportunities and how to apply.

The DNR employs a large, diverse workforce throughout the state in a large variety of positions including Parks, Fisheries, Forestry, Environmental Sciences, Law Enforcement, IT, Engineering, Human Resources, Customer Service and more!

Saturday, January 31st from 10am – 2pm

Havenwoods State Forest

6141 N Hopkins St, Milwaukee, WI 53209 https://dnr.wi.gov/events

414-527-0232

