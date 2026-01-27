Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Visit The Green Jobs Career Fair at Havenwoods

WI Department of Natural Resources
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, along with local partner organizations and educational institutions, is hosting a Green Jobs Career Fair at Havenwoods State Forest on Saturday, January 31st from 10am – 2pm. Learn about the variety of careers in the environmental field, upcoming employment opportunities and how to apply.

The DNR employs a large, diverse workforce throughout the state in a large variety of positions including Parks, Fisheries, Forestry, Environmental Sciences, Law Enforcement, IT, Engineering, Human Resources, Customer Service and more!

Saturday, January 31st from 10am – 2pm

Havenwoods State Forest

6141 N Hopkins St, Milwaukee, WI 53209 https://dnr.wi.gov/events

414-527-0232

