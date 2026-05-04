Valuable Mother’s Day Support for Women who Lost Their Mothers

The Dead Mom Club is a grief community founded by Miranda Malone that supports women navigating mother loss through community, rituals, grief education, and shared connection. Miranda hosts the 3rd Annual Dead Mom’s Day Brunch in Milwaukee, an event that helps teach women that grief does not have to mean letting go, and how to integrate grief and stay connected throughout Mother's Day.

The 3rd Annual Dead Mom’s Day Brunch will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Wantable Cafe. More information and tickets, visit www.mirandamalone.com/events[mirandamalone.com]