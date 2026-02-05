Valentines Cocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktails, with base ingredients you can enjoy on a warm or cool autumn day!

Ingredients:

1 hibiscus tea bag

4 ounces hot water

¼ teaspoon dried rose petals [rstyle.me]

¼ teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon honey [amzn.to]

½ orange Cara Cara, blood orange, or navel preferred

⅛ teaspoon rose water

ice

sparkling water [rstyle.me]

Instructions:

Steep hibiscus tea in warm water for about five minutes or until the water turns a deep purple color.

Meanwhile, mix together dried rose petals and sugar in a shallow dish. Run the orange around the rim of a highball glass then dip the glass in rose and sugar mixture to create decorative rim.

Remove teabag and mix in the honey before adding any cold ingredients, to ensure it dissolves.

Squeeze orange juice into tea, followed by rose water.

Add ice to mixture and shake vigorously until chilled.

Fill prepared highball glass halfway with fresh ice then strain the tea mixture into the glass.

Top up with sparkling water and garnish with twisted orange peel, if desired.



Sparkling Hibiscus Sangria

Ingredients:

1 orange (sliced)

4 strawberries (sliced, plus more for garnish)

3 cups fruity non-alcoholic red wine with 2 tablespoons maple syrup or 3 cups pomegranate juice

2 cups chilled hibiscus tea

12 oz sparkling lemon mineral water or ginger beer

Instructions:

Muddle the orange, strawberries, and maple syrup (IF USING NA WINE) in a pitcher.

Add the wine or pomegranate juice and leave to infuse for about an hour.

When you’re ready to serve, add ice, hibiscus tea and mineral water or ginger beer.

Stir gently and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh fruit and edible flowers.

