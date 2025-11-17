UPAF Members Bringing Award-winning Productions

President and CEO of UPAF, Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming productions coming to the area.

Come From Away - This exhilarating Tony Award-winning musical shares the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers from all over the world who were grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander during the wake of 9/11.

Friday, November 21 - Sunday, November 23, 2025

Friday 7:30 PM, Saturday 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM, Sunday 2:00 PM at Checota Powerhouse, Milwaukee Repertory Theater| 108 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat

Friday, November 21 - Sunday, November 23, 2025

Friday 7:30 PM | Saturday 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM | Sunday 2:00 PM at Skylight Music Theatre | 158 North Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat is also accepting food donations for the Hunger Task Force, so make sure to bring your non-perishable items!

Boswell (opening weekend)

Friday, November 21 - Sunday, November 23, 2025

Friday 7:30 PM | Saturday 4:00 PM | Sunday 2:00 PM at Next Act Theatre | 255 S. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

