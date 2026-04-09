Understanding the Importance of Local Plants for Native Wildlife

Chief Scientist of the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory, Medhavi Ambardar, shares the importance of planting native trees and plants to support local birds and other wildlife. To get more native plants out there, the organization is hosting multiple events giving away native species to attendees to help restore ecosystems.

The Native Tree Giveaways will be held in Port Washington, April 25, from 9-12 outside public library, and in Milwaukee, on May 9 from 10-12, at the Havenwoods State Forest with the Milwaukee Birders group

For more information, visit info@LMBO.org