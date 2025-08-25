Underdog: Rosie is Ready for a Home

Meet Rosie, an 8-year-old mixed breed who has been with the great people at HAWS since November 2024! In that time, she has gone on many field trips and sniffy walks, enjoyed play time in doggie play groups, and has also spent time in a foster home or two to get a little break from shelter life.

Rosie is an excellent hiking buddy with a steady stride. She can be talkative - maybe her breed mix contains more than just a little “hound”?! Her faves list includes dinner, three long walks a day with a lot of sniffing, access to a creek now and then, and a person to call her own. She isn't big on toys but sure does love to be talked to and pet. She enjoys relaxation time, but checks in periodically to get a reminder that she's loved and important.

Rosie is a respectful, trustworthy, fun, and ready to find a loving forever home.

For more information, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWS

