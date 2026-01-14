Gallery Night MKE – two days of gallery hopping and art viewing – returns for its first event of 2026 on Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17. Gallery Night MKE offers visitors the opportunity to purchase original and local art while visiting Milwaukee’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Art lovers can visit gallerynightmke.com to see a full list of the 40-plus participating venues. This January Gallery Night MKE features numerous venues exhibiting art throughout Milwaukee neighborhoods, including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and more. Admission is free to all venues during event hours.