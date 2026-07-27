Tutor Milwaukee's Youth This School Year

Pass your knowledge along! Volunteer with Forward Scholars and help K-3rd graders with their coursework. This one-on-one tutoring could be the boost a child needs to succeed in the classroom. Executive Director, Carrie Streiff-Stuessy is here to provide you with all the information you need.

The program continues to expand its reach, partnering with 10 schools for the 2026-2027 school year. Through partnerships with Milwaukee schools, Forward Scholars supports students to develop the literacy skills, confidence, and foundation they need to succeed in school and beyond. By empowering students to become strong readers, Forward Scholars is helping create brighter futures for children and communities.

Find more or sign up here: Forward Scholars Details — Forward Scholars