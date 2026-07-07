Turn Wishes Into Vision with a Dream Board

Making a dream board is easy with Lynette Corsten Enterprise. This inspiring segment will show viewers how to create a dream board that helps them visualize their wishes, goals, and future plans, then put those ideas onto paper in a meaningful way.

Lynette Corsten will share examples from a student art class and explain how dream boards can be used by individuals, small groups, schools, professional development sessions, and business groups. Viewers will learn how visualizing a goal, meditating on what the subconscious mind already knows, and using tools like divination cards can help open people up to new ideas and possibilities.

Lynette will also explain that dream boards do not need to be elaborate or intimidating. They can be simple, personal, and creative, making them a helpful activity for anyone who wants to reflect, set intentions, and bring their dreams into focus.

To learn more or schedule a personal, school, professional development, or business group event, call or text Lynette at 262-893-6760 or email her at thetextages5@gmail.com. More information is also available at lynettecorsten.com.