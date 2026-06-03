Turn Those Kitchen Scraps into Garden Gold

Ready to grow greener? Join the Compost Bin Workshop and Plant Sale to learn simple, practical composting tips and show for beautiful plants for your garden. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned gardener, you'll leave with ideas to reduce waste, enrich your soil, and help your community bloom.

Need a compost bin? Pre-order yours through the City of Milwaukee’s 15th Annual Compost Bin Sale:

Saturday, June 6 at 10AM – 2PM

Garden District Community Garden Gazebo , 3989 S 6th St Milwaukee, WI 53221

For more information visit: milwaukee.gov/dpw