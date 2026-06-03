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Turn Those Kitchen Scraps into Garden Gold

DPW Milwaukee and Garden District Neighborhood Association
Turn Those Kitchen Scraps into Garden Gold
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Ready to grow greener? Join the Compost Bin Workshop and Plant Sale to learn simple, practical composting tips and show for beautiful plants for your garden. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned gardener, you'll leave with ideas to reduce waste, enrich your soil, and help your community bloom.

Need a compost bin? Pre-order yours through the City of Milwaukee’s 15th Annual Compost Bin Sale:

Saturday, June 6 at 10AM – 2PM
Garden District Community Garden Gazebo , 3989 S 6th St Milwaukee, WI 53221

For more information visit: milwaukee.gov/dpw

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