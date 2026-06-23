Turn One Houseplant Into Many!

Gardening expert Melinda Myers is showing how easy and fun it can be to grow new houseplants from plants you already have. In this segment, Melinda shares simple ways to propagate houseplants using leaf stem cuttings, including an English ivy demonstration and tips for starting an African violet from a leaf cutting.

Viewers will learn what plants can be propagated, how to take a healthy cutting, how to encourage roots, and how to create the right growing conditions for success. Melinda will also share why plant sharing is such a meaningful gardening tradition, especially when it comes to passing along heirloom plants from one generation to the next.

For more information, visit https://www.melindamyers.com/