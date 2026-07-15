Trying to get your Child to Read S'more? We Got This!

Trying to grow your child's reading while they enjoying a summer treat? We got this! We Got This Milwaukee is a community-based nonprofit organization serving youth and families in Milwaukee's 53206 neighborhood. Each summer, hundreds of young people participate in their Saturday work program, where they help maintain community gardens, grow fresh produce and flowers, clean neighborhood streets and vacant lots, and complete beautification projects. Participants earn a stipend for their work while learning responsibility, teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership skills. This summer The Growing Readers Program will host a s'mores night in the garden on July 15th. Join Tiff as she learns more.

The event will take place at 5:30pm on July 15th at the original We Got This garden located on the corner of 9th and Ring in Milwaukee.

For s'more visit We Got This Milwaukee - We Got This Milwaukee