Trying out New Iced Coffee Flavors!

Iced coffee season is here, but what’s in the cup looks very different this summer. From elevated textures to adventurous new flavors, baristas are reimagining classic drinks into layered, premium experiences that go far beyond your standard iced latte.



Leading the charge is pistachio, which has quickly emerged as the must-have flavor on menus nationwide. Consumer interest has surged 27% in the past year, and people are now 30% more likely to visit a café simply because pistachio is being featured– proof that the right flavor can turn a casual coffee run into a destination.

But what actually separates a great iced coffee from a forgettable one? According to baristas, it comes down to the details: the quality of the espresso, the temperature of the ice, the way the drink is layered, and most importantly, the milk. The wrong choice can overwhelm the flavor of coffee, cause separation, or throw off the mouthfeel entirely, while the right one elevates every element of the build.

That’s where Pacific Barista Series™ comes in – developed directly with professional baristas, it is the go-to plant-based milk choice for cafes that refuse to compromise on quality. Their new Pistachio variety delivers the smooth, velvety texture and balanced flavor needed to bring these trends to life.

Visit pacificfoodservice.com or Sprudge.com to discover a great local coffee shop near you!

