Try These Summer Mocktail Classics

Looking for a drink to sip on without the risk of a hangover? Our mocktail bartender Brad Yates showed us how to make some summer classics with a twist. Watch his full demonstration in the video above.

Try the recipes for yourself:

Coconut Fizz

Ingredients:

2 bags of green tea

2 oz coconut milk

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz agave nectar

4 oz coconut juice/seltzer

Matcha powder, for dustings

Instructions:

Pour ¼ cup boiling water over tea bags and let steep 5 minutes; discard tea bags and let cool. Stir together tea, coconut milk, agave nectar, and lime juice. Pour into 2 glasses filled with ice and top with coconut juice/seltzer. Dust with matcha powder.