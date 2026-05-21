Try These Summer Mocktail Classics

Looking for a drink to sip on without the risk of a hangover? Our mocktail bartender Brad Yates showed us how to make some summer classics with a twist. Watch his full demonstration in the video above.
Try the recipes for yourself:
Coconut Fizz
Ingredients:
2 bags of green tea
2 oz coconut milk
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz agave nectar
4 oz coconut juice/seltzer
Matcha powder, for dustings
Instructions:
Pour ¼ cup boiling water over tea bags and let steep 5 minutes; discard tea bags and let cool. Stir together tea, coconut milk, agave nectar, and lime juice. Pour into 2 glasses filled with ice and top with coconut juice/seltzer. Dust with matcha powder.
Guava Margarita Mocktail
Ingredients:
4 oz guava nectar
2 oz fresh orange juice
1 oz fresh lime juice
Tajin
Lime wedge, for serving
Instructions:
Fill a shaker with ice, then top with juices. Shake and strain into a tajin-rimmed glass filled with ice. Serve with a lime slice