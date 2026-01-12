Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee touts some pretty impressive chefs, and Chef Kyle Knall of Birch is one of them. He's a James Beard nominated outstanding chef and known for his open hearth cooking.
Try out the Milwaukee-famous Birch Burger at home!
Milwaukee touts some pretty impressive chefs, and Chef Kyle Knall of Birch is one of them. He's a James Beard nominated outstanding chef and known for his open hearth cooking.

Chef Knall has a little secret he's about to let out of the bag! Tiffany popped over to his backyard before the snow fell and got him to answer some of her home-cooked questions and spill the beans on his secret recipes!

To get a bite of your own Birch Burger from Chef Kyle Knall, sit at the bar at Birch on Pleasant and tell them Tiff sent you!

