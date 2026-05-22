Try Buhurt At The Medieval Combat Center!

We’re traveling back in time – to an era of knights in shining armor. The best part? We don’t have to go very far. The Medieval Combat Center is right here in milwaukee and it’s bringing new athletes to an old sport called Buhurt.

“It’s derived from the French term boo-hard. Which means to wallop,” says Talon Morris, who is the head coach for the Milwaukee Iron Stags, the team that competes at the Medieval Combat Center. “It is a derivative of a 13th-14th century tournament sport.”

Contestants dress from head to toe in medieval style armor and compete in one-on-one duels and melees.

“Trying to knock each other down, trying to create that three points of contact connection to the ground. Then you’re out and then what else is kind of interesting about that sport is once you’re out you have to stay down. You kind of become terrain,” Talon adds.

Talon and the rest of the team encourage anyone to come out and learn about buhurt and try it for themselves. Stop by the Medieval Combat Center on 230 E. Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee, or follow the team on Facebook here.