Triker Fest is a unique fundraising event involving adults racing trikes to support Veterans and American Legion Post 382. The event takes place in Menomonee Falls at a beautiful park with a circular walking path to create a beautiful atmosphere! Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun!

Saturday, June 14 from Noon – 4 pm.

For more information, visit Falls Triker Fest on Facebook or call (262)442-4952