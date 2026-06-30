Transform Your Home From the Floor Up

Floor Coverings International is helping homeowners transform their spaces with beautiful, durable flooring and a guided experience from start to finish. Whether you are recovering from unexpected water damage after a storm or finally tackling a kitchen, basement, or whole-home remodel, their team works closely with homeowners, insurance providers, remodelers, and contractors to make the process as seamless as possible.

Owner Matt Werner and Karina Werner join us live from the Floor Coverings International Waukesha Showroom to share how Wisconsin weather can impact flooring, what homeowners should know about insurance-related flooring replacement, and how their team helps customers choose the right carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile, laminate, and more.

Floor Coverings International is currently offering free in-home consultations, 0% financing for 21 months, and a summer promotion for qualifying flooring projects over $5,000 signed by August 10th.

Call 262-527-8910, visit fciwi.com/morningblend, or stop by the Waukesha showroom to get started.