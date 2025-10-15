Touchdowns Meet Training: U.S. Army Challenges Fans to Step Up at Badger Bash

Lt. Col. Julian Gilbert joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Badger Bash.

The U.S. Army will be at Badger Bash in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, October 18, before the game, offering fans a chance at The Ultimate Catch—an eye-catching, interactive football-themed challenge designed to demonstrate how Army training prepares individuals to succeed in uncertain situations.

For more information, visit goarmy.com

The Ultimate Catch:

October 18, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Union South, intersection of Orchard Street and Dayton Street

