Time to Spring Clean The House

The Department of Public Works (DPW) kicks off Project Clean & Green, a citywide initiative designed to promote neighborhood pride and
ownership through a coordinated community cleanup program.
Project Clean & Green will run from April 21 through June 2, with collection crews targeting
one zone each week, ensuring that the entire city is covered. Each eligible property can dispose
of up to six cubic yards of materials, all at no cost to residents.
