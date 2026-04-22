Three Wisconsin Destinations that are Worth the Drive

Everyone loves road-trips, but long drives get old quick. Our friend Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record is back to share three offbeat roadtrip destinations, right here in Wisconsin!

First stop on our trip, the Little Amerricka Amusement Park in Marshal Wisconsin. Opened in 1991, this mom and pop amusement park was made entirely with re-purposed rides, which offers affordable family fun for everyone.

Next up, the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre in Jefferson Wisconsin. This old school drive-in originally opened in the '50s and is planning a grand reopening this spring.

And lastly, The Wisconsin Dells, while being typically known for its water-parks, also has one of the worlds most beautiful McDonalds locations, that is definitely worth checking out.