Three Points of History Converge for This Month’s Book Club

Daniel Goldin from Boswell Book Company joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss period fiction books for your book club and an event with one of the authors.

Each book is set during a different period in history, each with fascinating plots reflecting its society. Daniel highlights three books: Clear by Carys Davies, The List of Suspicious Things by Jennie Godfrey, and Keeper of Lost Things by Sadeqa Johnson.

Clear , set in the 19th century in Scotland during the Highland Clearances, involving a minister who has been hired to kick out the last tenant of one of the Shetland Islands.

, set in the 19th century in Scotland during the Highland Clearances, involving a minister who has been hired to kick out the last tenant of one of the Shetland Islands. The List of Suspicious Things , takes place in the days of the Yorkville Ripper in the 1970’s. The book is told through the eyes of a young girl who is tracking down the killer.

, takes place in the days of the Yorkville Ripper in the 1970’s. The book is told through the eyes of a young girl who is tracking down the killer. Keeper of Lost Children, set in 1950s Germany, is inspired by the Brown Baby Project, where the wife of an American soldier set out to find homes for the unwanted children of Black soldiers and German women. The book is told through 3 pivotal characters.



Lunch with Author Sadeqa Johnson:

February 26

Woman’s Club of Wisconsin

For more fascinating tales, go to Boswell Book Co.