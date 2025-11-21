Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three Books, Three Different Mother and Daughter Relationships

Boswell books
Daniel Goldin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some books about mothers and daughters.

I’m Glad My Mom Died, by Jennette McCurdy. This memoir is about a young child actor, best known for her Nickelodeon star turns, who grew up with a dysfunctional stage mother. However, this book reads like The Glass Castle or Educated, observational, but with a distance.

The Mighty Red, by Louise Erdrich. Crystal drives a truck. Her daughter Kismet is in high school, is torn between two boys, the athlete and farmer-to-be, Gary, and the bookish Hugo. Crystal, Kismet, and Hugo all have an indigenous background, but are somewhat removed from it. This is a bookend to Erdrich’s own Beet Queen, set amidst the sugar beet fields of North Dakota.

Like Mother, Like Mother, by Susan Rieger. Lila Pereira was a great newspaperwoman, but she was not a great mother. Her oldest two daughters had each other, but her youngest, Grace, was raised by her father. She faces an embarrassing moment when Grace’s roman à clef gets published just as Lila is being memorialized. But what is true and what is not?

Daniel Goldin has an upcoming book talk; the free program's book sales will benefit the Friends of the Elm Grove Library.

Daniels Book Talk:

December 2
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Elm Grove Library

For more information, visit Goldin's Book Talk

