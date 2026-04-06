This Popular Medium's Life AfterLife Tour Comes to Milwaukee

Psychic medium and author Travis Holp is on his third nationwide tour, bringing his Life AfterLife Tour to the Milwaukee Improv in Brookfield on Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Known for blending humor, heartfelt storytelling, and powerful audience readings, Holp creates a live experience focused on connection, healing, and authenticity. He’s also celebrating the release of his debut book, Are You There Spirit? It’s Me Travis!, which shares his journey and unique approach to mediumship.

Event & Ticket Info here!