This New Exhibit Remembers The Fitz, 50 Years Later

Grohmann Museum at MSOE
James Kieselburg joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share a new exhibition at the Grohmann Museum.

The Legend Lives On – Fifty Years Later, will have art and artifacts related to the Edmund Fitzgerald, which will be at the museum until December 1, 2025.

There will also be a Gallery Night and Book Signing for The Legend Lives On – Special 50th Anniversary Edition by Bruce Lynn and Christopher Winters, on October 17, 5-9 PM.

For more information about the exhibition, call 414-277-2300 or visit Grohmann Museum

