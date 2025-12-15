Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

This Mewseum is Saving Cats One Purr At a Time

Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum
This Mewseum is Saving Cats One Purr At a Time
Posted
and last updated

Sphere Ikal joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum and how the organization is helping cats this holiday season.

Sphere and his wife, Hillary, run the collection, which is a reflection of their love of all things feline, from figurines, plates, decorations, and living cats.

They offer tours, with 24 hours' notice by appointment, Monday - Thursday from 5 PM to 8 PM, and weekends after 11 AM. All proceeds from the organization go to cat rescue and support organizations.

The Mewseum is having two open house days this month:
December 21
December 26

For more information, visit Redner's Rescued Figurine Mewseum

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo