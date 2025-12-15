This Mewseum is Saving Cats One Purr At a Time

Sphere Ikal joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum and how the organization is helping cats this holiday season.

Sphere and his wife, Hillary, run the collection, which is a reflection of their love of all things feline, from figurines, plates, decorations, and living cats.

They offer tours, with 24 hours' notice by appointment, Monday - Thursday from 5 PM to 8 PM, and weekends after 11 AM. All proceeds from the organization go to cat rescue and support organizations.

The Mewseum is having two open house days this month:

December 21

December 26

For more information, visit Redner's Rescued Figurine Mewseum