This "Home Away From Home" Celebrates 25 Years of Care

For 25 years, Kathy’s House has provided a “home away from home” for patients and caregivers traveling to Milwaukee for critical medical care.

The organization was inspired by Kathy Vogel Kuettner, a young wife and mother who died of Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2000. While receiving treatment, Kathy was deeply moved by another cancer patient whose family could not afford to stay in Milwaukee with him. Before she passed away, Kathy asked her parents to create a place where families could stay together during serious medical treatment.

Kathy’s House opened in 2001 in an 18-room former priests’ home in Wauwatosa. As demand grew, the organization expanded to a new 38-room, 32,000-square-foot house on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in 2021. Today, Kathy’s House serves approximately 1,500 guests each year, offering affordable lodging and compassionate support to families facing cancer, trauma, organ transplants, heart disease and other serious illnesses.

Patty Metropulos, Interim President and CEO of Kathy’s House, joins us to share more about the organization’s 25-year legacy, why its mission remains so important and how the community can help support families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

To learn more or support Kathy’s House, visit Kathys-house.org

