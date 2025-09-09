This Game of Bingo Gives Bags and Education

Melisa Maroo joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to invite you to Bingo for Bags, where you can win designer purses.
The Gals on the Go Project offers low-cost workshops; the money raised goes to supporting its mission. With 15 rounds of bingo, each winner will receive a designer purse, with over 100 more people expected to attend this year. Be sure to mark your calendars.
Tickets are on sale now through September 12.
Bingo for Bags:
4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday, November 13
The Valerie, Oconomowoc