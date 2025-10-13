This Fall Festival is Coming to Center Street Park!

Logan Glasenapp joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a fun community festival happening this weekend on the border of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee.

Friends of Center Street Park began a little over a decade ago when a group of neighbors got together to find creative ways to boost resources, usage, and advocacy for a uniquely situated park.

The Fall Fest now boasts a pumpkin trebuchet, bounce house, hot dogs, and brats.

Tune in to learn more about the event, or visit Center Street Park for more information about the organization.

The Fall Fest is on Saturday, October 18, from 11 AM - 2 PM.

