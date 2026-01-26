Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This Event Introduces Girls to Science Careers

Wehr Nature Center
Most people imagine a man in a white lab coat when it comes to science jobs. But Wehr Nature Center is working to break that stereotype and introduce more girls to STEAM careers.
Most people imagine a man in a white lab coat when it comes to science jobs. But Wehr Nature Center is working to break that stereotype and introduce more girls to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & math) careers.

The Women and Girls in Science event is an open house for girls (and boys) to catch the science bug through hands-on activities. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn about female STEAM pioneers and their important contributions to our world. They'll also get the chance to meet local women from STEAM backgrounds.

You can learn more about the event and get registered here.

