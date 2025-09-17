This Event Celebrates All of Life's Journeys

Ann Brusky and Laura Bickford join us on The Morning Blend to discuss this free event at the Art Preserve in Sheyboygan.

Wayside Days is a 3-day event filled with activities, music, food, and tours reflecting on nature and art. The event includes tours you can attend when you register, and experiences you can join when attending.

There will be a scavenger hunt throughout the Art Preserve on Saturday only. The prize is an artist-designed bandana. You can find the scavenger hunt information at the information tent.

Wayside Days at the Art Preserve:

Thursday, September 18 – 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, September 19 – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3636 Lower Falls Rd

Sheboygan, WI 53081

For more information, visit JMKAC.org