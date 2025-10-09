Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This Disc Golf Tournament Brings the Sparkle

Jenny San Filippo and Madison Stubbs join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Sparkle Open 2025 Disc Golf Tournament.

Ladies First Disc Golf is a women-owned disc golf business that sells products like disc golf discs, apparel, and accessories geared to female disc golfers. The Sparkle Open is its annual tournament that it has hosted since 2016. It has taken place at Estabrook Park since 2017. This event is for women and girls only.

Sparkle Open 2025 Tournament:

Saturday, October 11

8:15 AM

You can watch the tournament in Estabrook Park. For more information, visit Sparkle Open

