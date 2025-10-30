This Competition Shows the "Best Soups West of 94"

Shebaniah Judah and Judy Abate join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Bowls & Bakers soup competition.

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. (KAFASI), is hosting its 22 annual fundraising event. Featuring local restaurants competing to serve the best soup and offering baked goods for sale, with proceeds supporting KAFASI's programs for seniors and families in Kenosha County.

The event will include raffles and a silent auction, with one of the items being tickets to the Bears vs Packers game on December 7, 2025. Attendees will also be able to try any of the 12 soups in the competition.

KAFASI Bowls & Bakers:

November 5, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau,

12304 75th Street,

Kenosha

For more information, visit KAFASI or call: 262 658 3508