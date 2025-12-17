Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This Christmas Caroling Extravaganza Brings Holiday Cheer

Sherry Wilde and Dan Wilde join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Tosa Carolers 14th Annual Christmas Caroling Extravaganza.

Fourteen years ago, a group of friends went out to dinner, wondering if caroling was still a tradition, and the Tosa Carolers group was formed. Now, more than 200 people gather on the Saturday before Christmas at Lion's Tail Brewery. Caroling is from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, but be sure to arrive early for the festivities!

Tosa Carolers 14th Annual Christmas:

December 20th
5:00 PM

Lions Tail Brewing Co.,
8520 W North Ave,
Wauwatosa

For more information, visit the Tosa Carolers Facebook page

