This Book Combines Country Music with a Murder Mystery

Author Lori Rader-Day has released a new book combining her love of country music with a murder mystery. Lori wrote the book after a few rough years, saying she wanted to create something that gave her joy.

During her research process, Lori went to a lot of country music shows to pick up details she could use for the book, and drew on her own love of the genre from when she was a child in Indiana.

You can meet Lori on Monday, January 23rd ab Boswell Books. She'll be doing a reading there at 6:30.

Check out Lori's other books on her website.