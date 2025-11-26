Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

These Mocktails Will Make You Ask for Another Round on Thanksgiving

Brad Yates
These Mocktails Will Make You Ask for Another Round on Thanksgiving
Posted
and last updated

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktails to enhance your Thanksgiving!

Apple Barley Old Fashioned

Ingredients:
2 oz strong-brewed chilled barley tea bag (poured from 10 oz of hot water brewed with two tea bags)*
5 dashes Angostura bitters
5 dashes molasses bitters
.5 oz simple syrup
1 oz apple cider
Splash of club soda – optional

Instructions:
Stir ingredients and garnish with an orange swath and two Luxardo cherries.
*Substitutes for barley tea include other roasted grain teas like buckwheat tea or brown rice tea, as well as genmaicha. For a caffeine-free, coffee-like beverage, try roasted dandelion tea or chicory. For a non-grain alternative, consider herbal teas made with ingredients like chrysanthemum, jujube, or goji berries.

No Turkey
 
Ingredients:
1 oz apple cider
1 oz cranberry juice
1 oz herb syrup*
.5 oz lime juice

Instructions:
Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a cordial glass.
*Herb Syrup: 2 tsp fennel seed 2 tsp celery seed 6 stems (.5 oz) of sage ½ cup sugar 1 cup water. Place all ingredients into a pot and bring to a boil. Cool, strain, and pour into a bottle.

Cranberry Apple No-Mosa

Ingredients:
2 oz apple cider
4 oz cranberry juice
Soda water
1 Tbsp Lemon juice
Sugar in a dish (for the rim)
Lemon slice or peel (optional)

Instructions:
Dip the top of the flute in water and then immediately dip into sugar dish. Add apple cider to the flute. Add cranberry juice to the flute. Add a splash of soda water for bubbles. Top with lemon juice. Garnish with a lemon slice or peel (optional).

For more, visit I Need Brad

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo