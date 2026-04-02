These Mocktails are Great for Kids!

It's Friday Junior, and we've got some perfect mocktail recipes for kids! Brad Yates stopped by with his nephew Jacob, to show us how to make them. Check out his recipes:

Orange Jacob

Ingredients:

12 ounces frozen orange juice concentrate slightly thawed

2 cup whole milk [target.com]

2/3 cup powdered sugar

½ oz pure vanilla extract [amzn.to]

2 cup ice cubes

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth. Taste and, if desired, add additional powdered sugar 1 tablespoon at a time.

Serve immediately.

Grapefruit Thyme Mocktail

Ingredients:

1oz thyme syrup*

3oz grapefruit juice

sparkling water

ice cubes

Instructions:

Fill ice cubes into glasses. Pour 1oz thyme syrup into the glass and add 3oz grapefruit juice and fill with sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and some thyme. Enjoy ice cold.

*Thyme Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup fresh thyme

Instructions:

Add sugar and water to a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat. Add the thyme and stir until incorporated. Allow to steep for 2-3 hours at room temperature. Remove the thyme. Pour the syrup into a glass with a lid and refrigerate. Use within 1-2 weeks.

You can see more mocktail recipes from Brad here.