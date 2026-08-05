These Dubai Chocolate Cookies Are Creating Opportunities in Wisconsin

Dubai chocolate has become one of the hottest dessert trends, and Friendship Cafe is putting its own delicious spin on the viral treat. Executive Director Leah Stein and Cafe Assistant Mike Wing join The Morning Blend to share how they make their Dubai chocolate cookies and showcase other bakery items now available at the cafe.

The new offerings are possible thanks to Friendship Cafe's expanded baking capabilities. With two separate kitchens, the cafe can safely produce both nut-free and nut-containing items, creating more choices for customers while supporting an important mission.

Friendship Cafe is part of Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization that provides employment opportunities and programming for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges. One of the kitchens serves as a hands-on employment training program where participants spend a year developing valuable workplace skills, including baking. Many graduates go on to work at the cafe, including Mike Wing, who now serves as a cafe assistant.

Every purchase supports Friendship Circle's mission of building inclusion, skills, and meaningful employment opportunities throughout the community.

For more information, visit www.fcwi.org