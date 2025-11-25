There's No Better Time to Support an Underdog

Auggie is a 3-year-old male husky mix. He's 65lbs of chill vibes and great with kids. He also enjoys doggy day care, and is shy to ask to use the bathroom, but can stick to a schedule!

He doesn't get himself into trouble, no chewing on things that aren't toys, or getting into anything he shouldn't. On his walks, he can keep pace unless he sees squirrels or sees something he is not sure about, like cows.

Auggie likes walks, snuggles, and his stuffed toys, but dislikes cats, cows, and full flights of stairs.

For more information about Auggie and other adoptable dogs, visit Tailwaggers911 or email Rescuedogs@tailwaggers911.com

