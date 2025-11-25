Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

There's No Better Time to Support an Underdog

Tailwaggers 911
There's No Better Time to Support an Underdog
Posted
and last updated

Auggie is a 3-year-old male husky mix. He's 65lbs of chill vibes and great with kids. He also enjoys doggy day care, and is shy to ask to use the bathroom, but can stick to a schedule!

He doesn't get himself into trouble, no chewing on things that aren't toys, or getting into anything he shouldn't. On his walks, he can keep pace unless he sees squirrels or sees something he is not sure about, like cows.

Auggie likes walks, snuggles, and his stuffed toys, but dislikes cats, cows, and full flights of stairs.

For more information about Auggie and other adoptable dogs, visit Tailwaggers911 or email Rescuedogs@tailwaggers911.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo