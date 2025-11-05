The World's Tallest Glass Tree Festival Returns with Some New "Firsts"

Rob Elliot joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the World's Tallest Glass Tree Festival, which is right here in Wisconsin.

The festival is hosted at the Yerkes Observatory, where visitors can help create a 36-foot glass tree that will glow a bright red against the winter sky. The Observatory grounds are transformed into a holiday village filled with live music, firelight, art, and family activities. Tens of thousands of visitors from Wisconsin, Illinois, and beyond are expected to take part in the live creation of the world’s tallest glass sculpture, built from molten, recycled glass. This year is the first time the tree will be lit red, and the tickets give access to the Yerkes interior, where you'll be beneath the largest refracting telescope.

For more information and tickets, visit Tallest Glass Tree Fest

World’s Tallest Glass Tree Festival:

December 5 - 7 & 12 - 14

Fridays 4 - 7 PM

Saturdays & Sundays 12–7 PM Star Topping Celebration – Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4 PM

Yerkes Observatory, Williams Bay, WI

