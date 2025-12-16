Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Tile Numbers That Tell Milwaukee's Past

Historic Milwaukee, Inc.
Julia Griffith from Historic Milwaukee joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Milwaukee's famous property address tiles and where you can find a replacement.

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment.

In the 1930s, the Common Council standardized tiles to display building addresses; roughly 555,000 individual number tiles were produced. The company in Kentucky no longer produces the tiles; the same tiles were ordered for Portland, Oregon, and Clay Factor Ceramics continues to produce them.

If you are looking for a replacement for your numbers, you can find options and pricing at Historic Milwaukee

