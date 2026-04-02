The Second Annual FATE Creative Easter Party

Come party at this years second annual FATE Creative Easter Party, a community event that brings families together for hands-on seasonal arts activities. FATE is a growing nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative outlet for youth 8 and older, along with their parents and caregivers. The five dollar fee includes all supplies, lunch, and sweet treas for families to enjoy while being creative together.

Come hangout in the Bronzeville District for the next upcoming event on Saturday, April 4th!

For more information, visit www.fategroup.org!