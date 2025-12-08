"The Robin Hood of Modern Times" and Urban Foraging

Robin Greenfield joins us on What's brewing Wisconsin to discuss how he's foraging 100% of his food for a year and launched the 1 Million Community Fruit Trees Initiative.

Tune in to hear about Robin's experiences and what he has learned since then! You can find Robin's book, Food Freedom, as a guide to growing food and living more sustainably. Robin Greenfield is having an event tonight at the Milwaukee Central Library, where you can learn about his full experience.

An Evening with Activist Forager:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

December 8, 2025

Milwaukee Central Library