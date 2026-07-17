The Proof is in the... Yogurt?!

Has Steph found your newest grocery store obsession? Watch to find out if Yakult, a miniature yogurt drink, could be your next Pick n Save find. Our own Stephanie Brown visited Oak Creek's Pick n Save to confirm how refreshing this drink truly is. Each little citrusy bottle of Yakult is packed with billions of probiotics. Watch as Steph gathers evidence from real shoppers to prove her suspicions of deliciousness true!

For more information, recipes and to find Yakult near you, visit YakultUSA.com.