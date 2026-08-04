The Perfect Summer Escape!

Just 50 miles from Milwaukee, Lake Geneva has drawn visitors for over 150 years, and it's easy to see why.

Walk the 22-mile Geneva Lake Shore Path past historic mansions, drive through Safari Lake Geneva's free-roaming wildlife, or tee off at Grand Geneva's new Wee Nip Short Course. Cruise the lake aboard the century-old U.S. Mailboat Tour, cool off at Riviera Beach with shave ice from Malini Bikini, or explore 231 acres of trails at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.

Cap it off downtown with boutique shopping and lakeside dining at spots like Barrique Wine Bar & Bistro. Summer in Lake Geneva means being in it, on it, and around the water!

Plan your visit at visitlakegeneva.com.