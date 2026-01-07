The Milwaukee Public Museum is Closing Next Year

Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss that the Milwaukee Public Museum will be closing on January 3, 2027. MPM will celebrate its final year with a series of "Greatest Hits" events. Some things will be moving to the new museum, others will get new versions, but only one year remains to enjoy the MPM as you know it, in all its big, weird, delightfully outdated glory.
